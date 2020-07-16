Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Decides On Jersey Name In Orlando

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso is getting ready for the NBA restart in Orlando.

But on top of being physically ready to play, Caruso is planning to stand in solidarity with the protests against racial injustice. To that end, he’s chosen the name he wants on the back of his jersey for the NBA restart.

Caruso announced this week that his jersey will say “Black Lives Matter” on it. He explained that he feels it’s the right thing to do since he’s a role model so many people.

“As a figure that a lot of white kids growing up around the country idolize… I think it’s important for me to show that that’s the right thing,” Caruso said. Considering he has an Instagram following of over one million people, and another 176,000 Twitter followers, his reach is undeniable.

Alex Caruso will wear Black Lives Matter on his jersey in Orlando pic.twitter.com/iz2vQHruC1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2020

NBA stars have been some of the leading voices in support of the Black Lives Matter protests ever since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer several weeks back.

The NBA’s support has helped the movement gain significant traction that it didn’t have just six months ago.

Many minds have been changed and many more hardline stances have softened as NBA players have spoken up. The larger the coalition that comes together in support of Black Lives Matter and the overall movement, the better its chances of succeeding.