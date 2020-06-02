Alex Caruso’s Response To ‘Just Dribble’ Tweet Is Going Viral

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has developed a cult following partially for his ability to dunk on his opponents.

Today, Caruso showed that trait carries over to off the court as well. He took down a Twitter follower who tried to tell him to “stick to sports.”

Last night, Caruso published a tweet that was critical of President Trump. Twitter user Wayland Smith took exception to it, telling Caruso to “just dribble.”

The third-year pro responded as if he was throwing down a facial dunk on a hapless defender who got in his way.

“Been playing mostly off ball this season, I’m good Wayland,” Caruso wrote.

Okay, you have to admit that was a strong clapback from Caruso. Kudos to him.

To get serious for a second though: over the last few years, we’ve seen athletes speak out on and off social media about a variety of causes and societal issues that are important to them. The tragic death of George Floyd is the latest example, but this trend of athletes not “sticking to sports” is something that predates not just this incident but President Trump as well.

Some fans might not like seeing athletes being more vocal, but they are going to have to get used to it. It’s become obvious that things aren’t changing anytime soon, if at all.