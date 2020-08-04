Alex Caruso Reveals What He’ll Get His Sister For Missing Her Wedding

Almost every player that chose to participate in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando had to make a few sacrifices this summer. For Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, joining the bubble meant missing his sister’s wedding.

Caruso’s sister had her wedding on July 18. Even though he obviously wanted to be there for his sister, the Texas A&M product didn’t want to miss out on the Lakers’ quest for their 17th championship.

“If I was on a team that didn’t have title aspirations – a team trying to hold on to the No. 8 seed or something – it might have been different,” Caruso told ESPN insider Zach Lowe. “But we have worked too hard.”

Winning an NBA title would probably be enough for Caruso to justify missing his sister’s wedding. However, the Lakers guard would like to give her a gift in return as well.

Caruso has already started brainstorming potential gift ideas for his sister. It appears he has found the perfect present, saying “Get her [his sister] on the bus in the parade and we’ll call it even.”

Being part of the Lakers’ championship parade would be a sweet gift for Caruso’s sister.

Los Angeles clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with its win over Utah last night. Now, the team can focus on rediscovering its identity on offense before the playoffs begin.

One thing is for sure, no one will be rooting harder for the Lakers than Caruso’s sister.