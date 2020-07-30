Alex Caruso Shoots Down 1 LeBron James Bubble Rumor

When the NBA decided that it would create a bubble for its players this season, the majority of fans started speculating if the league would treat LeBron James just like any other player.

Over the past month, several NBA players have shared photos of their food and bed inside the bubble. It’s led to fans saying that James is living inside a presidential suite since he’s the face of the league.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso addressed that rumor during an appearance on Complex Sports’ Load Management podcast.

Caruso wants NBA fans to know that James isn’t receiving preferential treatment because of his popularity. Fans might not believe him, but he’s a trustworthy source considering that he’s living inside the same hotel as the four-time MVP.

Here’s what Caruso said on the Load Management podcast:

“I mean, he’s right down the hallway. He’s like… he’s on the other side of the elevators. There’s like half our team over here, half our team’s over there. I don’t think… if he is, it’s not that much different.”

LeBron hasn’t posted an image of his own room on social media, so until he does that fans will continue to speculate.

At the end of the day, the NBA’s bubble isn’t about James getting treated like a king. It’s an opportunity for him to add another championship to his resume. His quest for a fourth title will resume tonight, as the seeding games are just about ready to start.

TNT will broadcast tonight’s showdown between the Clippers and Lakers.