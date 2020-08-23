Alex Rodriguez is the latest former sports star to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

Rodriguez and Bryant both entered professional sports in their teenage years before having long, accomplished careers. Over time, the two became close friends.

This morning, Rodriguez posted a message in honor of Bryant and asked for prayer and support for his wife Vanessa and children.

“I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years,” Rodriguez wrote. “Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father.

“On what would be his 42nd birthday, I ask that everyone please say a prayer for Vanessa and his family. Love you Kobe.”

Bryant left an unfillable void when he passed away tragically in a helicopter crash back in January. His death was a loss for the game of basketball and the world in general.

It is no surprise that many people have shared their thoughts and emotions about the legendary “Mamba” on his birthday today.