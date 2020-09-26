The Spun

Allen Iverson Names His 5 Favorite NBA Players Of All-Time

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant speak on the court during the NBA Finals.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers (R) exchange words at the end of game two of the NBA Finals 08 June 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers won 98-89 to tie the seven-game series 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Allen Iverson has never been afraid to speak his mind, that’s for sure. Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer unveiled his basketball Mount Rushmore.

During an appearance on ‘All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson,’ Iverson revealed his five favorite players of all-time.

“My favorite is always going to be Mike, you know what I mean,” Iverson said. “Kobe, you know what I mean, my one and two. And LeBron, you know what I mean, so great. I got Bron at No. 3.”

Iverson continued “Kobe is the closest thing to me to Mike. And then LeBron is just hands down LeBron James. He’s in a class by himself. And then, you know, Shaq and I just, ya’ll know how I feel about Steph Curry.”

It’s not surprising to see Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal in Iverson’s top five. They’ve all given so much to the game of basketball.

The most shocking name on the list has to be Steph Curry, but he certainly deserves praise. He’s going to go down as the greatest shooter of all-time.

Iverson also talked about which current NBA player he’d love to play with right now. The legendary guard had a tough time choosing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.


