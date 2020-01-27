Allen Iverson Shares His Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant were contemporaries on the court. Both entered the NBA as part of the legendary 1996 draft class.

Over the years, the two would battle it out many times, including on the biggest stage of all in the 2001 NBA Finals. The respect and admiration AI and Kobe had for each other was palpable.

This afternoon, Iverson released a statement sharing his thoughts on Bryant’s untimely passing at the age of 41. Like everybody else who heard the news, Iverson is not sure how to process it.

“We are not okay. But we will find the strength to pull through this together because that’s what Kobe would want us to do,” he wrote.

Allen Iverson says he’s “heartbroken” and “devastated” over Kobe Bryant Iverson remembers all the battles vs Kobe on the court in statement via @alleniverson @6abc #KobeBryant #Kobe pic.twitter.com/xFvkc7Moh6 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 27, 2020

Iverson also published his statement on Instagram, where he included it in a post featuring a photo of Bryant and is daughter Gianna during his playing days.

Thirteen-year-old Gianna was also killed, along with her father and seven other people, when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Calabasas, California yesterday.

One day later and all of this still feels surreal. We can’t imagine what Iverson and others who shared the hardwood with Kobe are going through right now.