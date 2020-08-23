The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Allen Iverson’s Birthday Tribute To Kobe Is Going Viral

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant speak on the court during the NBA Finals.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers (R) exchange words at the end of game two of the NBA Finals 08 June 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers won 98-89 to tie the seven-game series 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Allen Iverson is one of many NBA legends paying tribute to the late-great Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday today.

Taking to Twitter this morning, AI gave a happy birthday wish to Kobe that also included a video. The video is from a Lakers-Spurs game, where Kobe comes off the court briefly with a dislocated finger. After a quick consultation with the trainer, he pops his finger back into place and he goes back onto the court.

“Did u see how he walked away like it wasn’t s**t?!” AI wrote. “Hard!!! Serial Killa!!!! Happy Birthday Bro Bro. Miss you. Love 4 Life. #LongLiveMamba”

AI, who has always been a huge fan of Kobe, called it a tribute to his toughness. He stated how much he misses Kobe now that he’s gone.

Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash back in January that also claimed his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The NBA, along with athletes and celebrities across the world have come out to give their birthday wishes to the Lakers legend today.

Few tributes today are likely to top the ones made by Vanessa Bryant or LeBron James. But Allen Iverson and Kobe had a tremendous bond, and it’s great to see just how much respect they had for one-another.

What was your favorite Kobe Bryant moment during his legendary career?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.