Allen Iverson’s Birthday Tribute To Kobe Is Going Viral

Allen Iverson is one of many NBA legends paying tribute to the late-great Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday today.

Taking to Twitter this morning, AI gave a happy birthday wish to Kobe that also included a video. The video is from a Lakers-Spurs game, where Kobe comes off the court briefly with a dislocated finger. After a quick consultation with the trainer, he pops his finger back into place and he goes back onto the court.

“Did u see how he walked away like it wasn’t s**t?!” AI wrote. “Hard!!! Serial Killa!!!! Happy Birthday Bro Bro. Miss you. Love 4 Life. #LongLiveMamba”

AI, who has always been a huge fan of Kobe, called it a tribute to his toughness. He stated how much he misses Kobe now that he’s gone.

Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash back in January that also claimed his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The NBA, along with athletes and celebrities across the world have come out to give their birthday wishes to the Lakers legend today.

Few tributes today are likely to top the ones made by Vanessa Bryant or LeBron James. But Allen Iverson and Kobe had a tremendous bond, and it’s great to see just how much respect they had for one-another.

