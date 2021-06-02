Look: Lakers Player Has Cryptic Message Before Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a tough blow to their championship hopes on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their first round series. Without Anthony Davis on the court and due largely to a poor shooting performance, Frank Vogel’s team fell in a 115-85 blowout, putting them on the brink of elimination.

Headed into Game 6, Davis’ status remains in doubt, meaning that other member of the Lakers frontcourt will need to be prepared to take on a much larger role. However, Andre Drummond, who will be one of the players needed to fill the void, sparked some confusion about the team’s gameplan heading into Thursday.

Drummond, who the Lakers acquired in the middle of the regular season via a buyout, shared a cryptic message on Twitter on Wednesday ahead of Game 6. Most of the tweet came in the form of a quote with the phrase, “control what you can control.”

Take a look:

Lol

Remember kids

“Control what you can control and let the rest take care of itself”🙏🏽 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 2, 2021

It’s unclear exactly what Drummond is referencing in this tweet but it’s possible he could be hinting at some changes to the Lakers rotation. The 27-year-old has split time with Marc Gasol at center throughout the first round series but Vogel may be interested in shaking things up in Game 6.

Since being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining the Lakers, Drummond has been an adequate contributor for the defending champs. He often starts at the five for Vogel and has averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his time in Los Angeles.

However, throughout the first five games of the first round, Drummond has struggled against Suns center Deandre Ayton. Vogel has leaned more on Gasol recently, casting doubt on Drummond’s role for the remainder of the series.

It’s also possible that the center’s tweet doesn’t have to do with basketball at all. Regardless, he and the Lakers will need to show up to play on Thursday night or will risk getting knocked out of the playoffs early.