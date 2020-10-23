An anonymous NBA agent reportedly threw aggressive criticism at LeBron James and agent Rich Paul on Thursday. As part of an agent survey by The Athletic, the source says Paul has “misrepresented” multiple players and even went as far as suggesting that the duo’s operation was illegal.

“Now I know it’s this facade that it’s Rich Paul, but it’s really LeBron who recruits for Rich Paul,” the anonymous source said. “It’s illegal for a player, particularly if you’re in the state of California, to be licensed to represent talent.”

The source cites Paul’s management of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nerlens Noel as “massive causalities” that cost the players millions of dollars over the past few years. The argument that Paul has made some questionable choices in the past isn’t baseless, but to say that his operation with James is illegal seems far-fetched.

Every marquee player in the NBA has some role in recruiting other players to their agency, especially if they already share a connection. The critic even brought this up in his own argument, suggesting David Falk and Rob Pelinka would never have reached the heights they did without Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

This isn’t the first time Paul has been in the spotlight. The nicknamed NCAA “Rich Paul Rule” that was passed and quickly overturned last year stated all agents need a bachelor’s degree in order to represent an athlete. These statements seem to be just another attempt to discredit Paul’s success.

James and five of his championship Laker teammates are currently signed to Klutch Sports Group with Rich Paul. The criticism seems more than anything to be jealousy from a fellow agent.