Anonymous NBA GM’s Quote About LeBron Going Viral

As the Los Angeles Lakers battle for their playoff lives with less than 25 games to go, the role that LeBron James has on the team is starting to get called into question a lot more.

A recent alleged comment by an anonymous NBA general manager is bringing that conversation to the forefront. Per Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher, a GM recently said, “LeBron is still good, but he can’t carry you anymore.”

LeBron James is currently averaging 28.9 points a game, the fourth-most of his career and highest average since he was in his mid-20s. But per 36 minutes, he’s having the best year of his career.

However, that hasn’t entirely translated into wins for the Lakers. They’re just 2-7 when he goes over 33 points a game and 4-10 when he has 10 or more rebounds.

Suffice it to say, the Lakers aren’t always at their best when he’s a one-man show.

All of that said, it’s not like the Lakers are necessarily better off without him than with him. They’re 6-11 when LeBron Jame doesn’t play this season. But that still only makes them a .500 team with him.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that LeBron has far more NBA games behind him than before him, let alone at an elite level. But the 2021-22 season is really starting to highlight that LeBron can’t do it all alone on a consistent basis anymore.

Maybe LeBron and the Lakers will still find a way to win the NBA title this year. But if he’s intent on playing next year, he might not be the same player.

Is the anonymous general manager right about LeBron James?