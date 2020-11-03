Anonymous NBA Star Calls Out LeBron For Being Selfish

An established NBA star has called out LeBron James and other high-profile players who are objecting to the NBA’s proposed December start date.

LeBron James and some other prominent players are reportedly not in favor of the NBA starting its season around Christmas time. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, James and his constituents want the season to begin around Martin Luther King Day, citing the league’s proposed December 22 starting date as too quick a turnaround after the season ended in October.

“There are several star players around the league, including LeBron James, that are not for a start that quick on Dec. 22 and believe that it is too soon, I’m told. And so when you have factors like that, it makes those scenarios hurdles as far as right now,” Charania said.

Senior NBA Insider for @TheAthletic and @Stadium @ShamsCharania discusses the likelihood of a December 22 start date for next season. pic.twitter.com/rF8G4HqeTB — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 28, 2020

If the NBA doesn’t start until January, it will result in less regular season games and could have significant financial ramifications. At least one major star is not a fan of James and company lobbying for a later start, saying the group is being selfish.

“It’s amazing how many people when we got ours forget about majority of players who don’t,” the anonymous player told The Spun. “Sometimes we act like everyone has a max deal. We already know due to a lot of reasons the cap is gonna drop and drop big. It’s time for some of them, the one percenters they love to hate on off the basketball court to get their s–t together and think about the guys at the bottom.”

It should be noted that the player who spoke with The Spun on the condition of anonymity is well-paid himself and definitely closer to the “one percenters” than he is to guys making the league minimum.

However, he claims to be looking out for the less financially secure guys while saying James is not doing the same.

“Nobody disrespects LeBron’s game,” the player said. “The problem is he is his biggest fan and he needs to start thinking about other people and not just himself and his image.”

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals was played October 11. As of this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the plan to start December 22 is becoming “less and less likely.”