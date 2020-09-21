Anthony Davis Reveals He Said 1 Word After Sinking Game-Winner

Los Angeles Lakers fans could not help but think of Kobe Bryant after watching Anthony Davis’ epic game-winning buzzer-beater on Sunday night. The shot Davis hit – a 3-pointer from the wing as time was expiring – felt like the kind of shot Bryant lived to take.

It turns out that Davis was thinking about Bryant, too.

Following the game, social media users were convinced that Davis said “Kobe!” following his game-winning shot in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Video of the shot appeared to confirm that, though it’s hard to tell for sure.

Following the game, Davis spoke highly of Bryant and confirmed that he said just one word following his big-time game-winner.

Kobe.

The Lakers were wearing their Black Mamba jerseys in Game 2. Davis said following the win that the Lakers will never lose in those jerseys.

“You know, I mean, obviously wearing the jerseys. He’s hit countless shots like that to win games, whether it’s in the playoffs, Finals,” Davis said postgame. “But it was a special one for me. Special one for my teammates. I told ‘Bron, in L.A., right before the hiatus against the Brooklyn Nets, same spot, slightly different play and I missed a shot. I was upset with myself. And he said, ‘Man, we gonna live or die with you shooting that shot.’ I got the same opportunity tonight. Ready to make it.

“Special moment for me. Special moment for the team. Especially in a situation like trying to go up 2-0 against a special team who are great competitors and going to fight for the entire 48 minutes. To do something like that, and with the jersey we wore tonight, it just makes it even more special.”

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be on TNT.