Anthony Davis’ 2011 Tweet About LeBron James Has Resurfaced

When the NBA restarts later this month, Anthony Davis and LeBron James will resume their quest to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship.

Long before the duo teamed up in LA though, Davis was just a young, up-and-coming basketball star who admired James. Looking back, it’s pretty funny seeing what a then-18-year-old Davis tweeted at LeBron back in 2011.

Even though Davis was a freshman at Kentucky–and had been the No. 1 high school recruit in the country–at the time, it still meant the world to be recognized on social media by LeBron, who was entering Year 2 in Miami. An AD tweet from September 18, 2011 has resurfaced this weekend, and it is tremendous.

“OMG a RT from @KingJames would be so freaking awesome,” Davis wrote back then.

Oh how far they've come 😂 pic.twitter.com/O04FMFSLCl — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2020

Little did Davis know that he and King James were about 10 months away from being teammates for the first time. After leading Kentucky to the national title, Davis was selected as a member of the 2012 USA Olympic Team, which won gold in London and featured LeBron, Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and other NBA superstars.

In their second run on the same squad, AD and LeBron had the Lakers in first place in the Western Conference when things shut down in March. Even with the long layoff, they are one of the favorites to win the title in Orlando.

“Actually I think our [championship] chances are higher because we’re all rested,” Anthony Davis told reporters recently. “It’s going to be who wants it more.”

The Lakers resume regular season play against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.