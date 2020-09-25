Anthony Davis Updates Status After Scary Moment In Game 4

Towards the end of last night’s Western Conference Finals Game 4, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came down awkwardly on a shot, rolling his ankle pretty bad. For a moment, it looked like it might be a bad injury.

Luckily, he was able to stay in the game. The All-NBA forward had another huge performance, leading all scorers with 34 points. He added five rebounds, three assists, and three steals on the night.

While the Denver Nuggets have battled in the series, they haven’t had an answer for Davis. He had his “Kobe!” moment in Game 2, hitting a clutch buzzer beater off of an inbounds play. He’s averaging 29.3 points and and 9.3 rebounds in the series.

As for the turned ankle, Anthony Davis says he should be good to go in Game 5, after leading the team to a 3-1 series lead. “Ankle feels fine,” he said after the game, adding that he all day today and tomorrow to get set for the next game, which tips off at 9 p.m. tomorrow night.

AD on his ankle: "Ankle feels fine. I got tonight, tomorrow, before the (next) game to get it (better)” … he added that he rolled it “pretty bad, but not too bad … I’ll be fine." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 25, 2020

Video of the play, which happened midway through the fourth quarter. Davis appeared to come down on Paul Millsap’s foot, which is extremely painful, as anyone who has had this happen on a basketball court knows.

Anthony Davis is grabbing at his left Ankle. pic.twitter.com/TA7cDvyiD6 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) September 25, 2020

Game 4 was another tight one for the Lakers. The Nuggets wouldn’t go away, with guard Jamal Murray making a number of wild shots down the stretch to keep Denver within a possession or two. Eventually, L.A. was able to finish things off, but you can’t count Denver out of the series yet.

The Nuggets were down three games to one against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, before winning three straight to take the series. They did it again in the second round, coming from down 3-1 to upset the Los Angeles Clippers, the team many had as the NBA Title favorite. Now, they’re in the same spot against the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company are certainly aware of the Nuggets’ penchant for late series rallies. They’ll want to close this thing out quick, and kill Denver’s momentum.

