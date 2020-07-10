Anthony Davis arrived in Orlando on Thursday donning a shirt paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

It’s been a turbulent year for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is still grieving over the tragic deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, back in January. Many of the Lakers players have expressed that the rest of this season has been dedicated to the Bryant family.

The NBA will resume its season on July 30 after a multi-month postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers took to the air on Thursday to make their way to the Orlando bubble. When they landed, Anthony Davis’ t-shirt caught the attention of sports fans everywhere.

The Lakers big man’s shirt featured photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Given everything that has happened since, it seems like it’s been years since their tragic deaths.

However, AD helped us all remember Kobe’s and Gianna’s legacy by wearing a t-shirt honoring the two today.

AD’s shirt arriving to the Orlando Bubble❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/vUspS3Rmue — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 9, 2020

Kobe and Gianna Bryant have clearly left behind an iconic legacy that will not be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter the Orlando bubble as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis has to play well in the playoffs if LeBron James and the Lakers are going to win the NBA Finals.

The Lakers signed J.R. Smith to the roster following Avery Bradley’s decision to opt out of the Orlando bubble. It’ll be interesting to see what type of impact Smith has as he re-teams up with LeBron.