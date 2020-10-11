Draymond Green Addresses Calls For Anthony Davis To Be Suspended

The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last night, 111-108. Some fans think that the Lakers should be without star Anthony Davis for Game 6 on Sunday night.

During the third quarter of last night’s game, Davis somewhat subtly made a pretty dirty move. After going to the ground with Heat forward Jae Crowder, Davis pretty clearly elbowed him in the face.

It wasn’t a huge talking point during last night’s game, and many probably didn’t even notice it when it happened. However, the clip has been making its way around the internet today. It definitely doesn’t look good for Davis.

Some fans are calling for him to be suspended for Sunday’s game. That seems a bit harsh, especially after the fact, even if it was a pretty clear elbow.

Do you think Anthony Davis deserves a suspension for this?pic.twitter.com/ARdUHoeiP5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 10, 2020

If the NBA did suspend Anthony Davis, it would be very reminiscent of what happened with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in the 2016 NBA Finals. Late in Game 4 of that series, Green hit LeBron James in the groin, which led to him being suspended for Game 5 of the series.

Down 3-1 in the series, the Cleveland Cavaliers would beat the Green-less Warriors in Game 5, before taking Games 6 and 7 for a historic comeback NBA Championship win.

Green naturally has some thoughts on the Anthony Davis controversy: he doesn’t want to see one of the NBA’s best players suspended like he was and have the season “decided” because of it.

Why suspend someone and decise the season?… That’s whack https://t.co/fYBll1PqzT — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

There isn’t a ton of love lost for Draymond and LeBron, so it may be somewhat surprising to see him take the side that benefits LeBron’s team here, but that 2016 incident has to still sting. It makes sense that he wouldn’t want another player to have to deal with that same situation.

Game 6 of Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. If there is a Game 7, it will be on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

[Draymond Green]