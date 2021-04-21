Anthony Davis Announces When He’s Making His Return

Over the last month, the Los Angeles Lakers have spiraled down the Western Conference standings without their best two players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the court due to injuries. However, the defending NBA champs just got an encouraging update about the status of one of their All-NBA stars.

According to a report from Dave McMenamin, Davis has said that he will make his awaited return to action on Thursday, when the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks. The appearance would mark his first since Feb. 14 when he scored 15 points in 14 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

Davis, 28, has been sidelined for the past two months with a nagging calf injury. Because of his injury history and lingering pain near his Achilles, the Lakers decided to hold out their two-way star until much later in the regular season.

Prior to re-aggravating his calf on Feb. 14, Davis was putting together another strong campaign in Los Angeles. In 23 appearances, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, while shooting over 53 percent from the field on his way to his eighth straight All Star nod.

Now, the Lakers will get Davis back on the court and prepared for the postseason just in time.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

McMenamin’s report on Wednesday confirms what Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said about Davis’s recovery earlier this week. The next step for the defending champs will be to get LeBron James back on the court.

James suffered a high ankle sprain on March 20, but has already begun “light work” on the court and is hoping for a return in the coming weeks. Once he returns, the Lakers will be back at full strength.

Without their two stars, Vogel’s team has fallen all the way to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. Despite strong play from Kyle Kuzma and the addition of Andre Drummond, the Lakers have struggled to keep pace with the league’s top teams.

After getting the night off on Wednesday, Davis and the Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.