Anthony Davis Shares Honest Admission About Upcoming Free Agency

Anthony Davis’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers went about as perfect as possible. The All-NBA big man helped lead the Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history – and their first since 2010.

The Lakers topped the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. LeBron James was named NBA Finals MVP, but Anthony Davis was just as instrumental to the championship run.

What does the future hold for Davis in Los Angeles?

He’s honestly not sure about that right now. Davis, who was traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles before the season, can opt out of his contract and become a free agent. The 27-year-old big man is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, but perhaps other options are on the table.

“I have no idea,” Davis said of his future. “I don’t know.”

Davis admitted that he had a great first season with the Lakers. Obviously, the franchise is hoping he’ll have many more.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year,” Davis added. “This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

If the Lakers are able to re-sign Davis, they should be contenders to repeat in 2021.