Anthony Davis Getting Criticized For His Game 1 Performance

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the bench.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench wearing a "Vote" shirt against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t at their best against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs today. A pretty obvious reason for that was an especially rough outing by Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Davis got more minutes than any other Laker, but rewarded head coach Frank Vogel with just 13 points after going 5-for-16 on field goals. He added seven rebounds and two assists. But the stats really don’t tell the whole story.

LeBron James was able to pick up some of the slack with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But not a single Laker was able to reach 20 points.

The Suns, meanwhile, got superb performances from Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker. They combined for 55 points en route to a 99-90 win over the Lakers.

But Ayton stood out as the main culprit for Anthony Davis’ struggles. Just about everyone recognized that Ayton simply dominated the All-Star forward.

Even Lakers legend Magic Johnson conceded that Ayton outplayed Davis in a big way.

Some have pointed out that Anthony Davis has been struggling since returning from an injury in late-April. His shooting did decline noticeably over the last 14 games.

We’ll find out in a couple of days whether today’s performance was a fluke, a continuing trend, or just Deandre Ayton balling out.

Will we see Anthony Davis recover in Game 2, or is he becoming a liability for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Game 2 of the Lakers-Suns series will be played on Tuesday at Phoenix Suns Arena.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.