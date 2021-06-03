What LeBron James Told Injured Anthony Davis Before Game 5

The Spun

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 6.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are in real trouble, as they enter Game 6 of their first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns down three games to two. The team lost Anthony Davis to a groin injury early in Game 4, which then cost him Game 5, both Lakers losses.

Davis has caught some serious flak for missing the biggest games of the team’s season. TNT’s Charles Barkley was particularly cruel on Inside The NBA, giving the Lakers star the nickname “Street Clothes,” due to his inability to stay healthy. AD played in just 36 games this season.

If Davis had his choice, he would’ve played in Game 5, according to reports. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he told teammates he was going to give it a shot, until teammate LeBron James intervened.

“LeBron James encouraged Davis not to rush it, noting the personal bout he had with the same injury,” Haynes reported, citing Lakers sources. Now, with Game 6 on the horizon, the Lakers are in a very similar situation.

In the waning moments of Game 5, Haynes says that Anthony Davis flashed six fingers to someone sitting courtside, a potential sign that he expects to be ready for tonight’s game. With how the team has looked with him sidelined, that may be crucial.

“Hopefully all the rehab and treatment that I’m doing pays off and the doctors clear me to go tomorrow,” AD said Wednesday, per Haynes. “I’m getting more treatment tonight, tomorrow and I’ll talk to the doctors before and after I shoot and hopefully everything comes back good where they can clear me. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing for their season against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns tonight. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

