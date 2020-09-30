Anthony Davis Has A Blunt Message For LeBron Before Game 1

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will take the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles was expected to be one of two teams that could possibly win the Western Conference. Miami on the other hand was not expected to be here, playing for a title.

Perhaps the biggest matchup of the series will be big men Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo going head-to-head. The former is making his NBA Finals debut, but this is right where he wanted to be.

In a conversation with Yahoo Sports, Davis said he wanted what LeBron James had – NBA Finals appearances. “I knew what I wanted,” he told Yahoo Sports. “I wanted what he had.”

Heading into tonight’s game, he had a message for LeBron. Davis wants this to be the first of many NBA Finals appearances for the duo.

“You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance. He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf—er to hopefully nine more Finals. We’re all ready to go.”

Los Angeles enters as the favorite, but Miami is used to playing the role of spoiler in these playoffs.

The Heat already dispatched the No. 1 seed from the Eastern Conference – Milwaukee Bucks. After that, the Boston Celtics were betting favorites over the Heat as well.

Both the Bucks and Celtics met a swift demise at the hands of Jimmy Butler and company.

Will LeBron and AD be next?