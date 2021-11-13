Anthony Davis Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of The Lakers

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their sixth loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis and company were outscored 40-12 in the third quarter en route to a 107-83 loss. Immediately after the game, Davis had some strong words for his team.

“We sucked,” Davis said when asked about the third quarter. “No defense. Can’t score. That’s not just this third quarter, it’s every third quarter we’ve played this season. We come out slow, lackadaisical offensively and defensively. We got to get it together. Why? I can’t tell you. But we got to do a better job.”

Right now, Anthony Davis isn’t sure the Lakers are a title contender. Here’s more of what he said, via ESPN:

“We got to decide who we want to be. A championship team? That’s not us right now,” Davis said. “We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing. We got to be better, and we got to care more for our wins at home. Wins in general. That was embarrassing.”

It’s not only the third quarter Friday night that was a problem. LeBron James continues to deal with injuries this season, leaving Los Angeles without a valuable piece of leadership on the floor.

The Lakers get the night off before facing off against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a good bounce-back opportunity for Los Angeles, which desperately needs to right the ship.