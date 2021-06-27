Anthony Davis Has Eye-Opening Update On Groin Injury

A groin injury hampered Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis during the NBA Playoffs in what was ultimately a brief run against the Phoenix Suns. But the injury may have been more serious than we first thought.

In a recent interview, Davis revealed that he is still recovering the groin injury – three weeks after their Game 6 loss to the Suns. He said that he’s been rehabbing and playing video games, but has not been able to do much.

“What are we in, about three weeks since the last game? Something like that, Game 6,” said Anthony Davis, via USA Today. “I’ve been doing nothing. Rehabbing, you know, getting the groin right, playing video games. I’ve really been doing nothing. I mean, like you said, we’re starting to open now, so it’s not much you really can do. I’m a homebody anyway so I stay in the house anyway just playing video games, relax with the family, spend some time with my daughter. I have a son on the way so I’m waiting on that, and just trying to stay active and get ready for next season.”

It seems pretty clear that Davis’ injury was more serious than it seemed. It’s even possible that his brief appearance in Game 6 may have aggravated it.

The Los Angeles Lakers just weren’t themselves without Anthony Davis playing at his best in their brief postseason appearance. In Games 2 and 3, he had 34 points and double-digit rebounds per game. But in his three other appearances, he was limited to a grand total of 19.

He missed Game 5 while dealing with his injury.

The end result was a 4-2 series loss to the Suns, ending their NBA title defense.

He now has a lot more time to focus on recovering than he would have wanted.