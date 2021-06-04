Anthony Davis Has Honest Admission About Groin Injury, Lakers Season

Despite suffering a groin strain earlier this week, Anthony Davis tried to go out there and help the Los Angeles Lakers force a Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately for the All-Star forward, he only played five minutes before having to leave the game.

It was very apparent that Davis was in no condition to give the Lakers significant minutes on Thursday night. He couldn’t make any cuts or explode to the rim like he usually can.

When asked about the groin injury during his postgame press conference, Davis revealed that he just didn’t want to see the Lakers get sent home from the playoffs while he sat on the bench in street clothes.

“I just wanted to be out there for the team in the situation of win or go home,” Davis said. “I obviously didn’t want to just lay down and not be able to do what I can. I just wanted to go out and help the team as best I could, and my body didn’t agree.”

"I wanted to be out there for the team." @AntDavis23 comments on having to leave early due to his groin injury, his thoughts on the overall season and more. pic.twitter.com/pyc5H2NsLH — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 4, 2021

Davis told reporters that he believes the Lakers had all the necessary pieces to win a title this season. However, the team’s health would not allow them to reach their full potential.

“We had the pieces, we just couldn’t stay healthy. A lot of that is me,” he said. “When you have a main guy that’s not on the floor, and then you have another guy [LeBron James], two main guys who’s not able to participate, it’s just tough for an extensive amount of time. That’s all it really was. I think the team we built this summer, we had the right pieces.”

LeBron James feels the same way about the Lakers’ injuries. He told reporters that it bothered him that Los Angeles was never at full strength toward the end of the season.

The Lakers are hoping that Davis and James can get back to 100 percent for the start of the 2021-22 season.

