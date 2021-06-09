Robert Horry Names 1 Change Anthony Davis Needs To Make This Offseason

Former NBA star Robert Horry has been a part of several NBA dynasties, having won seven NBA titles between the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. So after seeing his Lakers bow out in the first round of the NBA playoffs, he has some advice for embattled forward Anthony Davis.

In a recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Horry recommended that Davis find a new trainer to help him through the slew of injuries he’s had recently. He feels that Davis is not getting the right conditioning to play an 82-game season and he needs to find a way to stay healthy.

“Get rid of his trainer,” Horry said. “I don’t know if he had the same trainer from the moment he came into the NBA. And if he has, he needs to get rid of him because his trainer is not preparing him for 82 games. I know last year was 72 and they had a shortened offseason, but I’m just talking about overall, because he’s had a history of injuries.”

Horry went on to suggest that Davis start spending more time with LeBron James and learn how he kept so healthy for so many years. He believes that the two of them need to work together more to ensure they can sustain success in LA.

“(Davis) needs to say, ‘Hey LeBron, we’re both in LA. What you do, I’m going to do.’ Because LeBron has been pretty much an ironman until he had a freak accident.. the NBA season starts in the off-seasons, how you prepare your body, and how you prepare for the 82-game grind.”

Injuries limited Anthony Davis to just 36 games in the 2020-21 regular season. He has never played a full season in his NBA career, maxing out at 75 games in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Maybe changing trainers will prove to be the magic formula for him. Then again, maybe the accumulated injuries are just too numerous to allow him to ever play 80-plus games.

Regardless, the Lakers could be looking at a similar finish next year if Davis can’t stay healthy.

Should Anthony Davis take Robert Horry’s advice and look for new ways of staying fit?

