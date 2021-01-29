Anthony Davis Identifies Major ‘Threat’ To Lakers

At 14-6 on the season, the LA Lakers have one of the NBA’s best records and are still favorites to repeat as champions. But who does Anthony Davis think might be their biggest obstacle?

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Davis acknowledged that the Brooklyn Nets are likely the Lakers’ biggest challenge. He praised the Nets for how high-scoring they are with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s definitely… it’s a threat,” Davis said. “They’re a team that can score, and score at will. They’re a good team. I think they’re the favorites in the East now ever since JH went over there. It’s gonna be a fun battle. Definitely a fun battle.”

The Nets are currently 12-8. They’re fourth in the East and second in the Atlantic Division. But they’re currently riding a three-game winning streak thanks to back-to-back wins over the Miami Heat and a Wednesday night win over the Atlanta Hawks.

1-on-1 with Anthony Davis: AD is going to be in a Super Bowl ad with Serena Williams, Peyton Manning & Jimmy Butler – and that's just his plans for next weekend. Great conversation about happiness, the cost of trying to repeat, and the team he thinks is most in the Lakers' way: pic.twitter.com/zqcnILdJtd — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 29, 2021

From a pure talent standpoint, the Nets should be favored in the East. But their lack of a quality center in the middle could easily force them into a lower seed and potentially an early exit in the playoffs.

Maybe the Nets will use what few assets they have left to get a proper big.

But if they’re really the stiffest opposition the Lakers have right now, it’ll be easy to keep picking Anthony Davis and LeBron James to win the title.

Are the Brooklyn Nets really the biggest threat to the Lakers right now?