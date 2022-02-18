When Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after injury his right foot last night, it looked like a potentially serious development.

Now, we have an official diagnosis for the multitalented big man. Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be reevaluated again in four weeks.

This is the latest in a lone line of injuries for the eight-time All-Star. Davis is still an impactful player when healthy, but unfortunately, he rarely is.

The Lakers are only in ninth place in the Western Conference, so they are by no means guaranteed a postseason spot, even in the play-in round. Weathering the storm without Davis for at least the next month or so will be critical.

https://twitter.com/InStreetClothes/status/1494510448162525190?s=20&t=Zt6AM4A_OJJrPRL7Ac_MmA

This is quite unexpected and odd He clearly had ankle pain on initial exam for them to call it an ankle sprain last night. Now an MRI is done and it's an entirely different area of pathology. https://t.co/HPjCrDi4mX — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) February 18, 2022

If he can come back in 4-6 weeks, the Lakers are more or less in a slightly worse position than they would be in anyway. But if the wheels come off in the next month, there will be temptation to shelve him. https://t.co/jny4YdtuHA — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) February 18, 2022

Hindsight is always 20/20 but man this trade looks hideous https://t.co/hPZVUD5czy pic.twitter.com/1ITOgrujjD — Becks (@BecksWelker) February 18, 2022

Oh boy. That’s a problem. This is more commonly known as a Lisfranc. This is a significant injury, and much worse than an ankle sprain in my opinion. Even if mild, 4 weeks is unlikely. If moderate he could require season-ending surgery. Video coming soon @TheFantasyDRS https://t.co/ID6c9jcoXQ — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) February 18, 2022

Yea see ya in the play in assuming they get there https://t.co/svUDhkyqAw — it IS my turbo (@OGthestrongman) February 18, 2022

That’s a wrap on the Laker season

Play-in team, lose to Phoenix/Golden State in 5 or 6 games https://t.co/W1mH8mkLTW — NotKingJames (@NotKingJamess) February 18, 2022

That’s about as optimistic as an initial prognosis as you could ask for. Think he’ll ultimately be out 6 weeks. But that should leave about 3 weeks left to the season before Play-In Tournament. https://t.co/5uGOlzNFxt — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) February 18, 2022

On a mildly positive note, because of the All-Star Break, the Lakers don’t play again until February 25, a week from tomorrow. That means a full week of Davis being sidelined without actually missing games.

When they do pick things back up after the interlude, LA will have to hit the ground running. Their first six games post-break are against teams that either currently occupy a playoff spot in the West or are battling for a spot in the play-in.