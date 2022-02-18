The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the bench.

When Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after injury his right foot last night, it looked like a potentially serious development.

Now, we have an official diagnosis for the multitalented big man. Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be reevaluated again in four weeks.

This is the latest in a lone line of injuries for the eight-time All-Star. Davis is still an impactful player when healthy, but unfortunately, he rarely is.

The Lakers are only in ninth place in the Western Conference,  so they are by no means guaranteed a postseason spot, even in the play-in round. Weathering the storm without Davis for at least the next month or so will be critical.

On a mildly positive note, because of the All-Star Break, the Lakers don’t play again until February 25, a week from tomorrow. That means a full week of Davis being sidelined without actually missing games.

When they do pick things back up after the interlude, LA will have to hit the ground running. Their first six games post-break are against teams that either currently occupy a playoff spot in the West or are battling for a spot in the play-in.

