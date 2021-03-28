Lakers Announce Big Step Forward In Anthony Davis’ Recovery

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the bench.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench wearing a "Vote" shirt against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis took a big step forward in his road to recovery this week.

Davis hasn’t played a game since Feb. 14, nearly a month and a half ago, because of a right calf strain. The Lakers have struggled mightily without him, even more so after LeBron James went down with a high-ankle sprain last week and has missed every game since.

Head coach Frank Vogel just recently told reporters Davis is “still a ways away” from returning to game action. While concerning, ESPN staff writer Dave McMenamin offered a more in-depth update on Davis Friday evening, and it’s an encouraging one.

Following an evaluation on Friday, team doctors have cleared Davis to advance his on-court work. Such an increase is only good news for the Lakers, who are in a recent major slump without their two superstars on the court.

“Team doctors cleared Anthony Davis to begin advancing his on-court work after an evaluation on Friday, nearly six weeks after Davis last played in a game because of a calf strain and tendonitis in his right leg, the Los Angeles Lakers announced,” McMenamin wrote, via ESPN.com. “This advancement will include ‘increased volume and intensity in shooting, dribbling and position specific drills,’ according to a Lakers spokesperson.”

It’s still unclear when exactly Anthony Davis will return to the Lakers’ lineup. But it’s worth noting he’s making progress.

There’s no need for Los Angels to rush Davis back to the court, either. As long as the Lakers are healthy in time for the postseason, they’re going to be the favorite in the Western Conference.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding the Lakers superstar forward.

