Look: Anthony Davis Reacts To Steve Kerr’s In-Game Message

The Golden State Warriors raced out to an early lead in Wednesday night’s play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers. After starting the game up 15-4, the Warriors kept their foot on the pedal throughout the first half and went into the locker room up 55-42.

Steve Kerr clearly felt confident about his team’s performance early on and did his best to uplift his players in the first quarter with a brief message.

“They’ve got a lot of doubt down there, we’ve got a lot of belief,” the Warriors head coach said in the huddle.

Unfortunately for Kerr, the Lakers doubt didn’t last much longer.

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the defending champs came out in the second half firing, scoring 35 points in the third quarter to even the game up. The two teams traded buckets down the stretch until James drilled a deep three, with the shot clock expiring in the final minute of the game to give the Lakers the 103-100 victory.

After the game, Davis appeared to catch wind of Kerr’s first half remarks. In the comments section of a clip posted on Instagram, the Lakers big man slid in and reacted to the Warriors early optimism.

Take a look:

AD in the comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/cBZXhpCi9v — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) May 20, 2021

Davis struggled to get going in Wednesday’s victory, due mostly to the physical defensive effort from Draymond Green. However, he started to string together a few possessions in the second half and proved to be vital to the Lakers comeback effort. Davis ended the game with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-24 shooting. He also added 12 important rebounds.

The eight-time All Star will need to be sharper in the Lakers first round series against the Phoenix Suns. Apart from Deandre Ayton, Phoenix lacks to bigs to bang with Davis down low, so the 28-year-old will be called upon to carry the offensive load for the defending champs.

