There Are Growing Calls For Anthony Davis To Be Suspended

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Anthony Davis will be in the lineup for Los Angeles.

If some Heat fans had their way, though, the All-NBA forward would be suspended for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A video has gone viral on Twitter, appearing to show Davis elbowing Heat forward Jae Crowder in the face. Based on this one video, it looks like Davis throws the elbow on purpose.

Anthony Davis needs to be suspended for purposefully hitting Jae Crowder on the face pic.twitter.com/xr12hSMRYh — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru_) October 10, 2020

Of course, that’s just one angle. According to NBA Sports, the angle is a bit misleading.

I’ve been able to view other angles of the incident (which are not public) — particularly the baseline camera angle — and from those angles Davis catches Crowder more in the neck and pushes him, it’s not a punch. It should have been a common foul in my view, but from those angles you could even debate if it’s a foul. The NBA reviews all footage from every game for this type of incident. Sources told NBC Sports that after the review of all angles, the contact was not considered worthy of a flagrant.

So, despite the calls for Davis to be suspended, it’s not going to happen.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green weighed in on the issue. He says it would be dumb for Davis to be suspended for the biggest game of the season. Green, of course, was suspended for a game during the 2016 NBA Finals.

Why suspend someone and decise the season?… That’s whack https://t.co/fYBll1PqzT — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 11, 2020

It’s understandable for Heat fans to be upset with the move, but a suspension isn’t happening.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ABC.