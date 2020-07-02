Anthony Davis Thinks Lakers’ Chances Of Winning Title “Are Higher”

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers own the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best in the entire NBA.

When the league restarts its season in Orlando later this month, the Lakers will be one of the main title favorites. However, no one is really sure how any team is going to come out playing considering the long layoff.

Still, Davis thinks the four-month shutdown could actually have some benefits for he and his teammates. While the Lakers won’t have starting shooting guard Avery Bradley with them in Orlando, they still have a deep roster headlined by their two stars.

This afternoon, Davis said he thinks the time off could actually help LA.

“Actually I think our [championship] chances are higher because we’re all rested,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be who wants it more.”

Through 55 games this season, Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocked shots per game. Overall, the Lakers are 49-14 on the year.

AD, LeBron and company will resume their season four weeks from tonight when they take on their rivals the Los Angeles Clippers from inside the Disney “bubble.” The game will be televised at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Get ready for a finish to the NBA season unlike any we’ve seen before.