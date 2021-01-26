Anthony Davis Makes Surprising Admission About LeBron James

One of LeBron James’ greatest strengths is his ability to bounce back quickly following adversity. Anthony Davis admitted as much in an interview this week.

We’ve seen LeBron become frustrated plenty of times throughout his career, especially during tough moments in the NBA Finals. But No. 23 has never been “angry,” according to AD.

“He’s always happy. I’ve never seen LeBron mad — he’s always happy,” Davis told CBS Sports, via Clutch Points.

Don’t confuse LeBron’s lack of anger for a lack of determination and passion, though. His ability to balance his emotions is a big reason why he’s the superstar he is today.

“But on the flipside,” AD continued, “he’s so determined and hard-working for basketball. So it’s a balance, and you’ve got to find a balance.”

LeBron James’ love for basketball has always been an interesting aspect of his game. It’s a big reason as to why he continues to play at such a high level in his 18th NBA season. It’s also an explanation behind why he’s so loved by his teammates.

LeBron gets frustrated when his teammates make mistakes, there’s no doubt about it. But he almost always uses it as a teaching moment. Players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma have benefited greatly from LeBron’s mentorship and leadership.

The scary thought is LeBron is showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever. No. 23 and the Lakers are off to a 13-4 start to the 2020-21 season with their eyes set on winning back-to-back championships.