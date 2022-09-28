Anthony Davis On Lakers: "We're The Underdogs"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Whether it's warranted or not, the Los Angeles Lakers usually enter each season with championship or bust expectations. With that being said, it appears this year's squad will enter this season with a different mentality.

During the Lakers' annual media day on Monday, Anthony Davis made an interesting comment about this year's team.

According to Davis, the 2022-23 Lakers will be underdogs.

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We're the underdogs," Davis told ESPN. "Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do. But ... they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar."

It's hard to call a team an underdog when its roster features Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, there's no denying that. However, the All-Star forward's comments make sense when you consider how last season unfolded.

The Lakers missed the playoffs and were put on blast by any and every NBA analyst.

Although the Lakers have a few marquee names on their roster, Western Conference teams like the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have better odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Lakers will kick off their season on Oct. 18 against the Warriors.