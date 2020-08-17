Anthony Davis Reacts To How Damian Lillard Is Playing

Arguably the most-intriguing matchup in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

The odds suggest that Los Angeles will defeat Portland in four or five games, but there are some analysts (namely Charles Barkley) who think the Lakers are ripe for an upset.

This is mostly because of Damian Lillard. No one played better during the seeding games portion of the NBA’s return in the bubble. Lillard was a consistent threat to drop 50 points on the opposition.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is confident heading into this first-round matchup, but he’s been impressed by Lillard’s play.

“He’s balling right now. He’s hot,” Davis said of Lillard.

Lillard has received tremendous praise throughout his play in the NBA bubble. His teammate, Carmelo Anthony, had perhaps the highest praise.

“Dame’s at the top for me,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve never played with someone who lifted his team on the court with his play and as a leader. He genuinely cares for his teammates. What he’s been able to do is amazing. He’s the top guy I’ve played with.”

The Lakers and the Blazers are scheduled to begin their first round series on Tuesday at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be on TNT.