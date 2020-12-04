Anthony Davis Reacts To Signing Longterm Deal With Lakers

Anthony Davis officially decided to extend his stay in Los Angeles, signing a five-year contract this week. It took time for both sides to work out a deal, but the end result is what everyone expected.

The Lakers shipped most of their young assets to the Pelicans prior to the 2019-20 season in order to acquire Davis. Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram are all talented players, but none of them compare to Davis.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was hopeful that a duo of Davis and LeBron James would lead the franchise to the promised land. His plan worked to perfection, as the Lakers won the NBA Finals this past season.

Davis could’ve left the Lakers this offseason, but he ultimately chose to re-sign with the team. When asked about his decision, the All-Star forward made it clear that he never thought about leaving Los Angeles.

“I don’t think it was a doubt that I was coming back, I was just trying to figure out all the logistics and what was best for me and my family,” Davis said.

"I don't think it was a doubt that I was coming back…LA is a place I want to be." Anthony Davis sits down to discuss his contract extension with the Lakers, aspirations for the upcoming season, and more.

Last season, Davis averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. His production in the regular season and postseason warranted a $190 million extension this offseason.

Davis’ contract will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2023-24 season. There’s a player option at the end of the contract that would allow him to test the market again if that’s what he wants.