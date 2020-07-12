Anthony Davis Reportedly Decides On Jersey Name For Orlando

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will reportedly join teammate LeBron James in wearing his last name on the back of his jersey in Orlando.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported the news earlier this afternoon. Many wondered if James and Davis would wear one of the 29 league-approved social justice messages instead of their surnames.

However, it looks like both stars will simply stick with their names. We haven’t heard from Davis yet on this matter, but LeBron addressed why he is forgoing any uniform messaging during the league restart.

“It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players,” James explained on Saturday. “I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that… I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will wear his last name on the back of his jersey, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 12, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who is white, will wear “Black Lives Matter” on the back of his jersey in Orlando, he revealed on Saturday.

“I just think that in this moment in time, this is the message. Anything I would ever hope to convey on the back of a jersey is represented in these three words,” Korver told ESPN’s The Undefeated.