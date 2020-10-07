Anthony Davis Reportedly Had 1 Demand After Game 3 Loss

Anthony Davis wasn’t named the Defensive Player of the Year, but he sure looked like it during last night’s showdown between the Heat and Lakers. With the game on the line, Davis made a couple of key stops to seal the deal.

Los Angeles struggled to contain Jimmy Butler in Game 3, as the two-way superstar had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in one of the best Finals performances we’ve seen in years.

Davis reportedly had a demand for the Lakers following their loss to the Heat in Game 3. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the All-Star forward told his team that he wanted to guard Butler.

The coaching staff granted Davis’ wish for Game 4 of the Finals, and he did not let them down. Butler couldn’t score when it mattered most last night, as Davis had a few clutch blocks in the closing minutes.

LeBron James had high praise for his teammate after the win, saying “That guy can do everything defensively. Guarding the ball, guard the post, slide his feet with guards, contest, can body up with bigs. I mean, need I say more?”

“That's why he's the Defensive Player of the Year.” After Game 3, Anthony Davis told his team he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler, per @ChrisBHaynes. It paid off in Game 4 😤 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2020

In addition to playing great defense in the fourth quarter, Davis hit the dagger on the offensive side of the ball to put the game out of reach.

The pressure of playing in the NBA Finals has affected plenty of players over the years. However, it doesn’t seem like the moment is too big for Davis.

One more strong outing from Davis and James should clinch the Lakers’ 17th NBA title.