Anthony Davis has reportedly set his free agency plan. It doesn’t sound like the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward is going anywhere.

The All-NBA forward can hit free agency this offseason. Davis admitted following Game 6 of the NBA Finals that he wasn’t sure yet how he was going to handle his decision.

“I have no idea,” Davis said of his future. “I don’t know.”

However, it appears Davis has already made a decision. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Davis is planning on opting out of his contract and re-signing in Los Angeles.

Sources: Anthony Davis plans to opt out of contract and re-sign with the Lakers. Inside Pass on Davis, Lakers/Heat offseasons and more across league at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/P5YRf3Fbzb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2020

Davis’ first season with the Lakers went about as good as possible. He and LeBron James led Los Angeles to its first NBA championship since 2010.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year,” Davis added after Game 6. “This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

It’s still unclear when exactly NBA free agency will start, but it’ll likely happen sometime in late November or early December.