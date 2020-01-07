Anthony Davis Reportedly Turns Down Lakers Contract Offer

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a good shot at locking down Anthony Davis long-term, but they’re not going to be able to do it during this season.

Davis officially turned down LA’s four-year, $146 million contract extension today, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. by turning down this deal–and declining his $28.7 million player option for next season–Davis is able to enter unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Haynes reports that it is widely expected that Davis will re-sign with the Lakers in free agency. He is eligible to receive a five-year $202 million max contract.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max contract extension this morning, but they were informed he would be bypassing in favor of entering free-agency. https://t.co/9Ce2A4ePbI pic.twitter.com/ODta1H40Zi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2020

Assuming the Lakers sign Davis to a multi-year deal in the summer, they should be a title contender for the next few seasons.

As it stands, they definitely are in the running for a championship right now. At 29-7, Los Angeles has the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best in the entire NBA.

Davis, so far, has been worth every asset the team surrendered for him in an offseason trade. He’s averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.