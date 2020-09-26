Anthony Davis Reveals His First Phone Call After The Lakers’ Trade

Lakers’ big man Anthony Davis immediately made a phone call after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last year – and the call wasn’t to LeBron James.

Davis admitted this week he immediately called veteran point guard Rajon Rondo after being traded to the Lakers last year. Rondo and Davis had played together in New Orleans. The two had great success for the Pelicans.

Given they already had established a solid chemistry, Davis knew he needed to try and recruit Rondo to Los Angeles. Fortunately, it worked. Rondo’s become a critical piece for the Lakers, who are on the brink of reaching the NBA Finals.

Davis clearly knew if the Lakers landed Rondo, they’d be a championship contender.

“He [Rondo] was the first person I called,” Davis said this week, via Clutch Points. “I told him that I wanted him to come back because I knew how much I excel with him and how much of a leader he is and his mindset on the floor and his will to win. ”

The Lakers’ addition of Rondo has been massive for one reason in particular – he gives the Lakers another ball distributor. By having Rondo in the lineup, it gives LeBron James extra rest and allows him to have more of an impact in the scoring department.

Rondo’s high basketball IQ has also been critical in the midst of the Lakers’ front-court offense.

Rondo, Davis and the Lakers will look to move onto the NBA Finals Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.