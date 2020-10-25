Anthony Davis Reveals What LeBron Told Him This Season

We all knew when the Lakers made that big trade to get Anthony Davis that he and LeBron would be a dynamic duo. What was way harder to imagine was how quickly and easily they would climb the mountain and deliver the Lakers their 17th title.

In a recent interview, Anthony Davis reflected on his relationship with LeBron leading up to their title win over the Heat. He said that LeBron told him that he’s ready to pass the torch, and that if he were to retire today, he knows it’d be in good hands.

“This is your team. This is your time,” Davis said LeBron told him. “I’m good. If I retired today, I’m fine.”

That doesn’t mean at all that LeBron is ready to retire, of course. Despite taking it a tad easier on minutes played, LeBron still went on to lead the NBA in assists per game.

But at 36 years of age, the clock on his career is ticking. Whether he’s around for two years or more, LeBron has far more big games behind him than in front of him.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, led the Lakers in points and rebounds per game. He looked just as good if not better for LA than he did with New Orleans for the first seven years of his career.

The Lakers are going to do everything they can to maximize the number of titles they can win with LeBron and AD in the squad.

But when LeBron is finally ready to call it quits, Anthony Davis will be ready and able to lead the team to future glory.