Anthony Davis Says He Got “Spoiled” After He Joined Lakers

The Lakers made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Clippers, but Anthony Davis’ 30 points weren’t enough to lead the squad to a much-needed victory.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Thursday night, Davis had a one-on-one interview with Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. During their conversation, Davis admit that he got spoiled after winning a title in his first season with the Lakers.

“I just want to win. I’ve had seasons where I’ve lost a lot in New Orleans. And it weighed on me. And then I came here and I got spoiled with winning my first year,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times. “Second year, we go to the playoffs and I feel like we could’ve still been successful if I didn’t have the injury. And this year, everyone counted us out. Said we were old. The whole locker room, we’ve got guys who have chips on their shoulders.

Davis added that he wants the Lakers to prove their critics wrong when this season is all said and done.

“I want to win, especially in a place like this. Bright lights, people counting you out, people saying whatever about me, about the team. Yes, we want to prove everybody wrong, but we want to do it for ourselves, for Melo [Carmelo Anthony], for Russ, for the guys who haven’t won.”

The Lakers entered this season with championship aspirations. So far, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record.

Luckily for Davis, there’s still time for the Lakers to turn things around.

Davis and the Lakers will be back in action on Saturday night against the Knicks.