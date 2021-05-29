Anthony Davis Sends Clear Message About Game 4 Status

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like the reining champs. And Anthony Davis isn’t going let minor injuries slow him or them down, no matter the pain.

Davis had an up-and-down season, mostly because of an injury. He missed two months during the regular season with a threatening calf strain. And it’s taken him a while to get back to full speed. Well, he’s finally arrived.

After an uncharacteristic 13-point, seven-rebound performance in the Lakers’ Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the big man has bounced back in tremendous fashion. AD had 34 points and 10 boards in Game 2 and 34 points and 11 boards in Game 3 (both Lakers’ wins).

Davis has arrived, and he isn’t going to let minor injuries slow him down this postseason. Despite being diagnosed with a left knee sprain on Saturday, the Lakers’ forward told reporters “there’s no chance” he doesn’t play tomorrow against the Suns.

“There’s no chance that I don’t play tomorrow,” Davis said on Saturday, via Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin.

This is exactly what Lakers fans want to hear from Anthony Davis. He’s dialed in and ready to carry Los Angeles to another championship.

The Lakers appear to have figured out the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James toyed with Jae Crowder in Game 3. And the Lakers defense has suffocated Devin Booker to the point of frustration.

Chris Paul‘s limited availability is obviously playing a factor this series. But he didn’t appear too hampered by injury in the Suns’ Game 3 loss.

As long as Davis keeps playing at a high level, the Western Conference is the Lakers for the taking. They’ll look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over Phoenix on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.