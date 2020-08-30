Anthony Davis Sends A Clear Warning To The NBA’s Owners

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has sent a clear warning to the league’s owners following their agreement with the players.

The NBA Players Association and the Board of Governors came to an agreement following the strike on playoff games earlier this week.

Davis said the plan moving forward is simple: If the league’s owners don’t hold up to their end of the agreement, the players won’t play.

“If they don’t, we won’t play again. It’s as simple as that,” said Lakers forward Anthony Davis on if the owners don’t keep their word. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 30, 2020

The NBA and the players agreed to several initiatives in the wake of teams refusing to play in playoff games earlier this week.

They agreed to the following three initiatives:

1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform. 2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards. 3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

The NBA returned to action on Saturday. Games are scheduled to continue on Sunday afternoon.