On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to advance out of the play-in tournament and cement their spot in the NBA Playoffs. Steph Curry and a pesky Golden State Warriors team stand in their way.

There’s plenty of reason to believe the Warriors can upset the reining champs. Curry is having an all-time great season, and somehow carried Golden State to where it is today.

For the Lakers, they limped to the regular-season finish line. Both Davis and LeBron James dealt with nagging injuries the second half of the season. Luckily for Los Angeles, both appear to be healthy just in time for the postseason.

If the Lakers are going to beat the Warriors and secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, the defensive game-plan is obvious: stop Curry. It’s a tall task. But Davis is up for the challenge.

“They’re playing extremely well,” Davis said on Tuesday. “… We know who the head of the snake is. Steph.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in this position before.

Anthony Davis and company couldn’t contain Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs last year. Lillard went off for 34 points in a 100-93 Portland win. The Lakers, of course, bounced back and rattled off four straight wins to take the series.

Will last year’s postseason experience will prove beneficial for the Lakers? We’ll find out this Wednesday night when AD, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.