Anthony Davis Opens Up About His Recent Scoring Struggles

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis hasn’t been playing like himself as of late. He was very honest about his individual struggles over the last two weeks when asked about it on Thursday.

“Right now, to be hard on myself, man, I think I suck right now,” Davis said after Thursday night’s Lakers win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Even in his scoring slump, he’s found ways to fill up the stat sheet, but he’s now failed to hit 20 points in five straight games.

After averaging 26.1 points per game in his first year with the team, playing alongside LeBron James in 2019-20, he’s down to 21.1 points per game so far this year. That would be his lowest mark since his second year in the NBA.

Over the last five games, Davis is at 17.8 points on 47.9-percent shooting from the field, and just 1-for-6 from three-point range and 71.4-percent from the free throw line.

Luckily, the Los Angeles Lakers have held up through Davis’ cold streak. The team is 4-1 in the last five, with the sole loss coming at the hands of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.6 rebounds during the same stretch, as he continues to play at an MVP level for yet another season.

Even as he struggles to score at the clip that he’s accustomed to, James says that Davis has found other ways to set up his teammates and help the Lakers win. From ESPN:

“He’s continuing to grow every single game. Every single film session, we kind of break those things down — what he sees on the floor,” James said. “Tonight was another example of him just seeing the other side of the floor and putting the ball on time, on target and guys knocking it down.”

At 12-4, the Lakers are tied for the best record in the NBA with the L.A. Clippers. Anthony Davis will look to get back to his high-scoring ways tonight, when the Lakers hit the road to face his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, at 9 p.m. ET.