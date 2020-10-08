Anthony Davis Sums Up Lakers’ Mindset With Award Snubs

Anthony Davis didn’t win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. LeBron James didn’t win NBA MVP. Frank Vogel didn’t win NBA Coach of the Year. Rob Pelinka didn’t win NBA Executive of the Year. None of that matters to AD.

Most championship teams these days are filled with current award winners. But the Lakers went 0-for-all in the NBA’s 2019-20 season awards lineup. AD finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year Award while LeBron finished second in MVP voting, both trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

GM Rob Pelinka – who orchestrated the trade which brought AD to the Lakers – finished seventh in the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award. The Clippers’ Lawrence Frank took home the award for landing both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last off-season.

It’s hard to believe a team just a win away from winning the NBA Finals didn’t win a single NBA award this season. But AD couldn’t care less about regular-season awards. Championships are the only thing that matters to the Lakers’ big man.

“That’s kind of been a thing this year… but if we are able to win one more game then no one cares about the awards,” Davis said on Thursday. “We will all be champions.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are just one win away from winning the organization’s 17th NBA Championship. Doing so would tie the Boston Celtics for the most all-time.

While other players enjoy regular-season awards. the Lakers are solely focused on bring another championship to the city of Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals this Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The Lakers currently have a 3-1 series lead.