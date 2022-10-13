Awkward Video Of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 5 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

During Wednesday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, fans noticed that Russell Westbrook wasn't in the mood to join Patrick Beverley's huddle.

Beverley was trying to round up the troops during the third quarter. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Lonnie Walker immediately joined the huddle.

Westbrook, however, was more than OK with listening to Beverley from a distance.

A video of Westbrook seemingly ignoring Beverley went viral on Twitter. Some fans believe this is cause for concern in Los Angeles.

To be fair though, Westbrook did pick up a foul before this happened. Perhaps he was frustrated by that.

Westbrook also elected to skip the team's pregame huddle.

A video of this moment also surfaced on Twitter.

Beverley and Westbrook do have history, which is part of the reason why moments like this are receiving so much attention on social media.

That being said, Beverley and Westbrook need to get on the same page if the Lakers are going to be successful this season.