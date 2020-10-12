Barack Obama Sent A Message To LeBron On Monday

Former president Barack Obama sent LeBron James a congratulatory message following LeBron’s fourth NBA Championship win Sunday night.

Obama and LeBron have always maintained a good friendship, aside from politics and sports. The former president called the NBA superstar his “friend” and congratulated LeBron for all he’s done on and off the court in his latest message Monday afternoon.

“Proud of my friend King James for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy,” Obama said in a message on Twitter.

In addition to another NBA Championship, LeBron also took home the NBA Finals MVP award. It’s the fourth time he’s been recognized as such.

Former president Barack Obama has always had a great love for the game of basketball. During his presidency, he spent each March filling out March Madness brackets – ESPN would often air his selections on SportsCenter.

Obama has remained a fan of LeBron James throughout his playing days. The former president is clearly thrilled for his friend after winning another championship.

The city of Los Angeles is celebrating following the Lakers’ championship win Sunday night. LeBron is now 4-6 in his NBA Finals appearances. The King may not be done winning championships as the Lakers appear well-equipped to rattle off a couple more titles in coming years.